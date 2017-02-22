 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Patients choppered off Banks Peninsula after tourist bus crashes off bank

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emergency services were mobilised to transport those injured to Christchurch Hospital.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The collapse proved to be vital as the Black Caps snuck away with the second ODI with a winning margin of just six runs.

As it happened: Black Caps scrape home to level series despite late Proteas fightback in second ODI

00:45
2
Bystanders watch on after the bus crashed near Summit and Christchurch-Akaroa Roads.

Video: Eight injured after tourist bus crashes down bank near Akaroa

00:29
3
The lucky and young Haley Dockrill will remember this night for the rest of her life.

Video: Young girl goes bonkers on drums when Bruce Springsteen pulls her on stage in Christchurch

05:19
4

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords


01:08
5
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.

01:08
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ