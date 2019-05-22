Patient safe after ambulance goes up in flames outside Auckland's Otahuhu train station

Otahuhu train station in Auckland has been evacuated this morning after an ambulance carrying a patient caught fire outside it.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended an ambulance fire by the Otahuhu train station at 8:45am.
Ambulance Commander Mark Deoki told 1 NEWS they noticed smoke coming from the motor and pulled into the station.
They attempted to fight the fire with hand held extinguishes to no success.
Mr Deoki said a caregiver and student nurse removed the patient to a safe distance while the remaining ambulance crew fought the fire until emergency services arrived.
No injuries have been reported and the fire has now been extinguished.
Auckland Transport says bus services have been diverted but train services are not impacted.