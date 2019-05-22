Patient safe after ambulance goes up in flames outside Auckland's Otahuhu train station

Otahuhu train station in Auckland has been evacuated this morning after an ambulance carrying a patient caught fire outside it.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended an ambulance fire by the Otahuhu train station at 8:45am.

Ambulance Commander Mark Deoki told 1 NEWS they noticed smoke coming from the motor and pulled into the station.

They attempted to fight the fire with hand held extinguishes to no success.

Mr Deoki said a caregiver and student nurse removed the patient to a safe distance while the remaining ambulance crew fought the fire until emergency services arrived.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has now been extinguished.