Patient with Covid-19 dies in North Shore Hospital, two new cases in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and was at North Shore Hospital in Auckland has died.

Source: Getty

They had returned a positive result for the virus after being transported to hospital from managed isolation for a non-Covid-19-related condition on February 5.

The death has not been included in the country's official death toll "at this stage", which stands at 25, the Ministry of Health said. The Ministry said it would provide further details about the death on Monday.

“On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family’s loss,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

While in hospital, the patient had spoken to family either through the phone or on video call daily.

There are also two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand today.

Both passengers arrived in the country on Tuesday having flown from India via United Arab Emirates.

One tested positive on arrival while the other tested positive on their first day in managed isolation.

The total number of cases for Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1972.

There are 45 active cases after one person recovered in the past 24 hours.

Almost 4700 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday, bringing the seven day rolling average to 3880.

The total number of Covid-19 tests carried out to date is 1,583,469.

Today's update was made via a written statement as there was no press conference scheduled for this afternoon.