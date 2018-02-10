 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Path of Cyclone Gita being monitored by NZ and Australia after heavy damage in Samoa

share

Source:

NZN

Australia and New Zealand are closely monitoring tropical Cyclone Gita, which has caused flooding and wind damage in Samoa and is still building.

The country has experience extensive flooding overnight from the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.
Source: 1 NEWS

At a meeting with her New Zealand counterpart, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop said both countries had been briefed on the category-two cyclone in the south-west Pacific and were ready to assist.

"We both stand ready to provide support should that be required," Ms Bishop told reporters in Auckland on Saturday.

The cyclone has caused flooding, brought trees down and caused about 200 people to seek safety in evacuation centres in Samoa.

On Saturday afternoon, UNICEF NZ tweeted: "We are monitoring the impact of Cyclone #Gita on Samoa, Niue, and Tonga, and ready to respond with emergency supplies if required."

Kiwi website WeatherWatch said weather models suggested Gita would track further southward towards the New Zealand area next weekend, or early the following week.

But it was too early to know if it would directly impact New Zealand's weather.

The cyclone would be stronger than Cyclone Fehi, which caused extensive damage on New Zealand's West Coast last weekend.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center says winds will increase much more in the coming days, forecasting sustained winds over 150km/h and gusts over 200km/h by mid next week.

The forecast track turns clockwise before it starts moving westward next week, taking it north of New Zealand and close enough to require monitoring.

It's expected to grow into a category-three tropical storm during the westward movement.

Gita will pass near Niue on Saturday and then pass just to the south of Tonga.

Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi says an adviser from New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management has been sent to Samoa.

"The aim is to help the response effort following the heavy rain and winds of Cyclone Gita, which caused flooding and damage across Samoa.

"While we're hopeful the worst is over for Samoa, we're also concerned the cyclone is tracking towards Niue later today, and Tonga. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all those affected in the Pacific."

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

2
Hurricanes player Ben Lam pushes aside Braydon Ennor during the Crusaders and Hurricanes Brisbane Global Rugby Tens match at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Day 1, Friday 9 February 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Tens, day two - Hurricanes blow away Waratahs, secure semi-final showdown against Crusaders

01:04
3
Mr Peters hosted a dinner for Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Jacinda Ardern last night in his Auckland home.

'Ms Bishop deserves better than that' – Winston Peters mocks his cooking ability as host to PM and Julie Bishop


00:28
4
Travellers gather in Auckland Airport terminal as all flights into Wellington Airport are cancelled until at least 7pm tonight.

Passengers stranded as all flights cancelled into Wellington Airport due to heavy, low lying fog

00:30
5
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 