Patched gang members among six arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin

Patched gang members are among six people arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin yesterday.

Police say four firearms were recovered, as well as some of the stolen property.

Two 15-year-olds were among four teens arrested along with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. A 23-year-old and 44-year-old were also arrested.

All those arrested are patched gang members or associates and have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

The 44-year-old man has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.