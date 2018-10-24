Patched gang members among six arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin

Patched gang members are among six people arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say four firearms were recovered, as well as some of the stolen property.
Two 15-year-olds were among four teens arrested along with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. A 23-year-old and 44-year-old were also arrested.
All those arrested are patched gang members or associates and have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.
The 44-year-old man has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.
They appeared in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.