TODAY |

Patched gang members among six arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

Patched gang members are among six people arrested over firearms and robberies in Levin yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say four firearms were recovered, as well as some of the stolen property.

Two 15-year-olds were among four teens arrested along with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. A 23-year-old and 44-year-old were also arrested.

All those arrested are patched gang members or associates and have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

The 44-year-old man has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.

They appeared in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
2
Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned on California boating trip
3
Choreographer Parris Goebel officially becomes member of New Zealand Order of Merit
4
Watch: Hundreds of police perform haka for fallen colleague Matthew Hunt at Eden Park funeral
5
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:49

Choreographer Parris Goebel officially becomes member of New Zealand Order of Merit

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Police locate teen murderer who escaped from youth facility on Saturday night
00:23

Rotorua hotel locked down due to Covid-19 case, Kiwi in quarantine says