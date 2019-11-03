Pastoral care bill passes spurred by student Mason Pendrous' death

The law that was spurred by the death of 19-year-old Mason Pendrous, whose body was found weeks later in a Canterbury hall of residence, has passed its final hurdle in Parliament.

The new law intends to ensure students live in a safe environment and have a positive experience, and it creates codes of practise for domestic tertiary and international students. It also aims to "ensure that providers are accountable for pastoral care standards".

Breaches of the code that result in serious harm or the death of a student could see penalties of up to $100,000.

Yesterday, the coronor said Mr Pendrous died between August 26 and September 10 at Sonoda Hall of Residence, however his body was not found until September 23.

Mr Pendrous' stepfather, Anthony Holland, told TVNZ1's Sunday he did not want the situation "to happen to another dad, another stepdad, another family".

"He wasn't a young man that died alone - he's a young man that changed the law and it doesn't give me comfort, but it makes me feel a little bit happier that he's changed the world.

"He was a very, very bright, very mature young brave man."

The mood was sombre in Parliament, with politicians paying tribute to Mr Pendrous as they spoke on the bill.

Labour's Angie Warren Clark acknowledged Mr Holland, who was in the public gallery watching as the bill passed.

"We hope that this piece of legislation goes some small way to easing the pain of losing your stepson," she said.

National's Nicola Willis said his death "was not in vain".

"His death ensured we lifted the lid on the lack of pastoral care in many student hostels despite the fact that families pay very high fees in the expectation of a higher level of pastoral care will be provided.

"The voluntary code did not work, and this is why this house has come together to legislate and to put in place a framework that will be compulsory.

"This is not a controversial bill. This is a bill that is needed."

Ms Willis appealed to tertiary halls to not let the new law be an excuse for raising fees.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said an interim code of practise would be in place by the start of 2020 and a long term code would be in place for 2021.

"The recent tragedy at Sonoda student accommodation in Christchurch exposed the limits of the old system of self-regulation," he said.