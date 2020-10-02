Passionate egg cup enthusiast ready to take collection of over 10,000 on the road

The last time TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp caught up with 90-year-old Johnny Green, it was to see his 10,000-strong egg cup collection.
But Green’s latest acquisition is something a bit bigger than that – a decked-out truck he’ll be able to drive around in so that can display up to 3000 of his egg cups.
Entry into Johnny’s Mobile Egg Cup World will be a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to the West Auckland Hospice.
“If you see the truck you are welcome,” Green said.
“And the donation box is just next the door."
Watch the video above to learn more about Johnny’s new wheels – and see the priceless reaction to seeing it for the first time.