Passengers on three flights from Brisbane to NZ warned to monitor health after 'green zone' breach at Brisbane Airport

The Ministry of Health is warning passengers who arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane on three recent flights to monitor their health after a reported "green zone" breach at Brisbane Airport.

Brisbane airport. Source: istock.com

According to the Ministry of Health, the reported incident was in the Hudson Café in Brisbane airport where two individuals from a red zone country were in the café at the same time as green zone passengers.

"The risk has been assessed as low," the Ministry says.

"The Ministry understands the two red zone passengers returned negative results prior to departure from their home country. A second test result from swabs taken today has returned a weak positive for one test and a negative result for the other.

"The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch which arrived around 4.30pm today; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland which arrived at 5.30pm and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch."

Passengers on these flights are being asked to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

The Ministry says Queensland Health told them the two red zone passengers were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and are not symptomatic.

Additional testing is being carried out in Queensland.

Three new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

"Each plane has been met by officials who provided information to passengers alerting them to the potential breach and providing advice about monitoring their health for the next two weeks and contacting Healthline and getting tested if symptoms develop," the Ministry says.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
