Passengers stranded as all flights cancelled into Wellington Airport due to heavy, low lying fog

All flights into Wellington Airport have been canceled for the next few hours, with heavy fog blanketing the airport.

Travellers gather in Auckland Airport terminal as all flights into Wellington Airport are cancelled until at least 7pm tonight.
Numerous planes have been unable to land at Wellington Airport in the last few hours due to poor weather conditions and low visibility.

All flights scheduled to arrive at Wellington airport until 7pm tonight have been canceled, with many others throughout tonight also canceled or diverted.

Heavy, low-lying fog has descended on Wellington this afternoon, leading to major inconvenience for travellers.
Some Auckland flights to Wellington have had to return and land in Auckland due to the inability to land in Wellington.

Large crowds of travelers were seen stranded at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal this afternoon.

Check to see the current status of flights scheduled to arrive in Wellington Airport for the remainder of tonight.

