Passengers stranded as all flights cancelled into Wellington Airport due to heavy, low lying fog

All flights scheduled to arrive at Wellington airport until 7pm tonight have been canceled, with many others throughout tonight also canceled or diverted.

Some Auckland flights to Wellington have had to return and land in Auckland due to the inability to land in Wellington.

Large crowds of travelers were seen stranded at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal this afternoon.