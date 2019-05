Passengers could soon be able to claim up to $20,000 for lost, delayed, or damaged luggage under a new draft civil aviation bill.

If it passes, Kiwis will be able to apply to the Disputes Tribunal to recoup costs.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the shake-up will "modernise" key pieces of aviation legislation, including rules on drone use.

The minister is meeting with airport and airline management to discuss the changes.