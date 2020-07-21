Passengers required to wear face masks on all Air NZ international flights by tomorrow

Face masks are now required to be worn on all international Air New Zealand flights from tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

Air New Zealand says due to overseas border requirements from the Government and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, the airline has brought in mask requirement.

“As Covid-19 cases around the world continue to rise, particularly with new variant strains, we’ve put this requirement in place to further ensure the safety of our customers, aircrew and broader New Zealand,” says Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan.

Flights domestically — as well as those between Australia, Rarotonga, Samoa, South Korea and Tonga — all currently require passengers to wear masks.

“Our customers are already required by law to wear masks in flight to a number of our destinations, so extending this mandate to the remainder of our network provides a further safeguard against any potential spread of the virus,” says Morgan.