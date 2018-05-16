Passengers reportedly stuck on plane, after Qantas flight bound for Wellington is diverted to Ohakea air base

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Wellington are reportedly stuck on their plane, after it was diverted to Ohakea air base this afternoon.

Tracking website Flightradar24 shows QF171 diverting to the air base, over 100km's north of Wellington, and landing there around 3pm.

A woman who says she was on the flight then tweeted the following just before 4pm: "Awkward when your international flight gets diverted to an air base, and they can’t let you off the plane because there’s no customs.

"#QF171 Can’t leave plane because no customs, can’t fly plane as broken, can’t get replacement plane (easily at least) as at air base. A difficult problem to solve."

Another passenger, Ryan Newington, told 1 NEWS the plane was diverted to Ohakea air base due to a wing flap being stuck, as it has a longer runway.

He says it's very hot on the plane and customs agents are driving up from Wellington to process the passengers.