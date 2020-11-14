Passengers from NZ to be quarantined on arrival in Cook Islands following Auckland Covid-19 cases

The Cook Islands government has decided to allow passengers on an incoming flight from New Zealand into the country, however they will have to now enter quarantine.

An aerial view of Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Source: istock.com

Cabinet met for a second time this week to talk about new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

Earlier the flight been deferred due to the developing Covid-19 situation in New Zealand.

Passengers on tomorrow's flight are now required to enter supervised quarantine in Arorangi for up to two weeks.

They will also be required to undertake a Covid test not long after arrival and possibly again after six days.

Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, said if New Zealand confirmed no evidence of community transmission after further testing, those in supervised quarantine may be released sooner, pending their own negative test result.

Cabinet appreciated that the decision may not be one that passengers were entirely happy with, and if that was the case passengers were encouraged to defer their travel further. Air New Zealand advised they would rebook passengers with no additional cost.

The Cook Islands Health Ministry, Te Marae Ora is keeping in close contact with the New Zealand Ministry of Health and will implement further measures as required if the situation changes.