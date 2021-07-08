Passengers escape without injury after ferry crashes into Auckland wharf

Passengers on board a ferry have escaped without injury after it crashed into a wharf in Auckland this afternoon.
The Fullers ferry crashed into the Hobsonville Point Wharf, in Hobsonville, at about 5pm, Auckland Transport media relations manager Mark Hannan told 1 NEWS.
Fullers is now investigating the cause behind the crash.
A tug has been called to remove the ferry.
Multiple ferry services scheduled for tomorrow - including Auckland-Pine Harbour and Auckland-Half Moon Bay - have since been cancelled, Auckland Transport said today on Twitter.
Today's 7.55pm ferry service from Birkenhead to Auckland will be replaced by Uber.
Anyone requiring mobility enabled transport has been urged to contact Fullers on 0800 FULLERS.