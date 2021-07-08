Passengers escape without injury after ferry crashes into Auckland wharf

Passengers on board a ferry have escaped without injury after it crashed into a wharf in Auckland this afternoon.

Hobsonville Point Wharf, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The Fullers ferry crashed into the Hobsonville Point Wharf, in Hobsonville, at about 5pm, Auckland Transport media relations manager Mark Hannan told 1 NEWS.

Fullers is now investigating the cause behind the crash.

A tug has been called to remove the ferry.