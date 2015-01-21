TODAY |

Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Social Issues
Immigration

A Metlink train manager is in line for a civic safety award after the way she successfully dealt with a racially abusive passenger.

Jane-Anne Phillips was managing the 8.35pm service from Wellington to Upper Hutt last night when she had to intervene after a teenage passenger began verbally abusing another passenger who was on the phone to his wife.

“He was speaking to his wife and this female passenger was swearing at him, telling him to speak in English,” Ms Phillips told 1 NEWS.

The passenger apologised to the woman and said he would speak in English but she continued her behaviour, prompting a visit from management.

After the woman failed to calm down, Ms Phillips called the police and told the woman she would be getting off at the next stop.

"Having been through the 15th of March, we should not have to tolerate or condone that kind of behaviour, especially when you have a train full of passengers," Ms Phillips said.

She said it was all part of the job and she was not fazed by it. However, it was the second time it had happened.

"I think of it as being just part of my job and dealing with these types of situations - you just deal with it the best way you can," she said.

The incident meant a 20-minute delay for the remaining passengers, but Ms Phillips said no-one minded. In fact, her actions brought applause from those who had witnessed the event.

"I was really encouraged by the comments from people as they left the train," she said.

Even the mayor, whose colleague is reported to have witnessed the incident, gave her a call, inviting her to morning tea and nominating her for a civic safety award.

"To get a call from the mayor is quite something," Ms Phillips said.
 

More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Social Issues
Immigration
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".
Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao
2
Businessman Matt Blomfield, left, and blogger Cameron Slater.
Businessman defamed by Cameron Slater gets last laugh - buys Whale Oil website
3
The storm has hit Australian hard, and it’s set to hit NZ over the weekend.
Tail end of ferocious Aussie storm set to hit NZ shores tomorrow
4
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
5
Leeson Ah Mau. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
LIVE: Warriors go from shocking to sublime as they open up big lead over Manly
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media outside his office in Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Morrison has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime minister and hopes to ink one of Britain's first bilateral trade deals after Brexit. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Australian PM attacks Cricket Australia’s transgender and gender-diverse policy

Overseas investors ordered to sell historic Waikato hotel after failing to follow through with redevelopment

Original Radio Hauraki pirate Ian Magan dies
00:24
The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency.

Nineteen people arrested as climate protestors halt train carrying coal in Christchurch