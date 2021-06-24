Passengers bound for Rarotonga removed from Air NZ flight

A group of passengers were removed from an Air New Zealand flight bound for Rarotonga this morning as Wellington grapples with a Covid scare.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington is at Alert Level 2 following the Covid-19 positive tourist from Sydney's visit to the capital over the weekend.

Despite the Cook Islands Government deciding to keep the quarantine travel bubble open following the tourist’s positive Covid test, some passengers bound for Rarotonga were abruptly removed from an 8.55am flight today.

At a media briefing this afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were "a few people" on a flight who were taken off by the Cook Islands Government based on the information supplied, as they wanted to interview them before take off.

"Other than that, the Cook Islands bubble remains open."

He said any changes would be up to the Cook Islands.

Stuff reports Ian Ryan and his partner were due to go on a 10-day holiday to the Cook Islands today but boarding stopped midway and some passengers were removed from the flight.

The flight left New Zealand minus a number of passengers who were allegedly on a list of people who were not allowed to travel, according to Ryan.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff the offloading of passengers was at the request of the Cook Islands Government.

“We were notified that the Cook Islands Government would not permit entry for certain passengers on NZ940 today.”

1 NEWS have contacted Air New Zealand and the Cook Islands Government for comment.