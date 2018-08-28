TODAY |

Passengers on Auckland buses to enter, exit rear door from tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

Passengers using Auckland's bus services will be forced to enter and exit from the rear door from tomorrow amid the coronavirus pandemic, Auckland Transport (AT) has announced.

Bus interior (file picture). Source: istock.com

Passengers in wheelchairs or using a mobility device, or who require driver assistance, can continue to use the front door when entering and exiting the bus, AT said on their website.

School buses will also continue to use the front door to get on and off the bus.

Customers using the bus services must also tag on and off with their AT HOP cards at the rear door, and will be unable to sit in the first row of seats located behind the bus driver. Cash will not be accepted from today. 

Hand sanitiser stations have since been installed at many locations, including bathrooms, and have increased cleaning on buses, trains and ferries they operate, AT said.

It comes as the Government today announced most New Zealanders must enter lockdown from Wednesday, March 25, to control the spread of Covid-19.

The country so far has 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus, after another 36 people tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory illness.

People who are sick or over the age of 70 have been urged not to travel on public transport.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
