Passenger train derails north of Wellington

A train carrying 92 passengers derailed this morning in Paekākāriki, north of Wellington, after bad weather caused slips and surface flooding in the area.

Passenger train derails in Paekākāriki. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have told 1 NEWS they received reports of the derailment just after 6.15am on Tuesday.

Police are at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

The incident happened about 50 to 100 metres south of Fisherman’s Table because of a slip that went onto the rail lines.

Police said flooding and debris in the area continued to cause "significant issues".

They asked motorists who haven't yet tried to travel south through State Highway 1 in Paekākāriki to delay their travel.

The southbound lane south of Paekākāriki Hill Road is now closed because of a slip. Detours are in place, and people can expect long delays.

Police started getting reports before 6am about the slip blocking railway lines.

Metlink Wellington have confirmed the incident involved one of their services.

General manager Scott Gallacher said he was thankful passengers and staff were safe.

"It’s been a rough day in Wellington on the weather front ... but we’ll work urgently to return services to normal as quickly as we can,” Gallacher said.

Surface flooding on State Highway 1's southbound lane near Paekākāriki, north of Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Services on the Kāpiti Line between Plimmerton and Waikanae have been suspended.