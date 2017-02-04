Passenger shot by police charged with pointing gun, driver on drug charge

A 24-year-old man has been charged with pointing a firearm at police after an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston early today.

The man sustained a wound to his cheek when he was shot by police after allegedly pointing a firearm at the officers.

Police were responding to reports of suspicious behaviour on the corner of St Marks Street and St Lukes Street at 2am when the discovered a suspicious vehicle with two occupants, Superintendent Lane Todd said in a statement.

Officers went to speak with the occupants of the vehicle and recognised the passenger.

"The passenger presented a firearm and police fired shots at him," Mr Todd said.

First aid was given and the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance before being taken back into the custody of police, where he remains.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, has since been charged with possession of drug utensils.

Police are continuing to investigate and say the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Both men will appear in Christchurch District Court later this month.