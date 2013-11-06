Passenger in Gisborne car crash dies in hospital

A passenger in a single car crash in Gisborne has died in hospital in Hamilton.

He was Terito Takekerekere Brown, 29, of Wairoa.

The crash happened on Ormond Road, in the suburb of Mangapapa, on Saturday night.

Police say Mr Brown received critical injuries and was taken to Gisborne Hospital by ambulance, before being transferred to Waikato Hospital, where he died yesterday.

The 25-year-old driver received minor injuries but refused medical treatment.