Passenger on Air NZ flight arrested for assault, reportedly abusive to staff

A woman has been arrested for assault following an incident on an Air New Zealand flight this evening.

The woman failed to follow crew instructions on flight NZ559 from Auckland to Christchurch and was reportedly abusive towards staff and fellow passengers, police say.

She was met by police upon landing and arrested for assault.

She has also been issued with a Civil Aviation Authority infringement notice for failing to comply with crew instructions and fined $500.