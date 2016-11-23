 

Passenger on Air NZ flight arrested for assault, reportedly abusive to staff

A woman has been arrested for assault following an incident on an Air New Zealand flight this evening.

1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch was on board the flight, when along with fellow passengers, she was ordered off before departure.

Do you know more? If so, contact news@tvnz.co.nz

The woman failed to follow crew instructions on flight NZ559 from Auckland to Christchurch and was reportedly abusive towards staff and fellow passengers, police say.

She was met by police upon landing and arrested for assault. 

She has also been issued with a Civil Aviation Authority infringement notice for failing to comply with crew instructions and fined $500.

Police say the woman is still in custody. 

