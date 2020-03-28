TODAY |

Passenger on Air New Zealand flight astounded that some cabin crew weren't wearing protective equipment

Source:  1 NEWS

A passenger who returned from Tokyo this week was astounded not all Air New Zealand cabin crew were wearing protective equipment.

The total cases in New Zealand is now 451 with 83 new confirmed and probable cases, the vast majority recovering at home. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as eight Air New Zealand cabin crew were diagnosed with coronavirus.

After her recent experience, Rochelle Boreham found this news unnerving.

“Stepping onto the plane everyone was wearing them, but as we got further into the flight you know there was a couple of staff members who didn't actually have masks and gloves on.

“I thought it was a requirement,” Ms Boreham said.

“It was a thought that ran through my mind travelling through Asia on a plane and now knowing some staff members from that company had contracted the virus as well.”

The airline said in a statement this afternoon that all eight of the staff who tested positive worked on long haul flights and had operated on flights to and from Los Angeles and London.

"They are at home and all appropriate MoH contact tracing and other procedures have been undertaken," a spokesperson said.

"None of these staff have flown since being diagnosed positive with Covid-19."

The news today comes after Air New Zealand announced earlier in the week it was putting out additional aircraft, including larger models, to ensure as many Kiwis as possible can arrive home before the country went into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday.

