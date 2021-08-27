TODAY |

Pasifika social providers run off their feet as Covid outbreak grows

Source:  1 NEWS

Pasifika social providers are run off their feet as food demands and the numbers of cases and close contacts grows - forcing hundreds of families to self-isolate without access to food.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sometimes the isolation is taking place in crowded households, with Pasifika social providers run off their feet. Source: 1 NEWS

Along with this, several Covid-infected patients have been forced to self-isolate at home, sometimes in crowded households due to limited quarantine specialist staff.

At Buttabean Motivation Foodbank, Dave ‘Buttabean’ Letele told 1 NEWS many families are in dire straits.

“One of the most heart-breaking things I’ve seen is we are getting an email that our friends are rifling through rubbish looking for food and that literally broke my heart.”

Letele’s foodbank are able to help 200 families a day with social provider The Fono home delivering supplies to families unable to leave their home.

The Fono delivers to 100 families who are close contacts and so self-isolating at home but they’re also delivering to 83 patients who are Covid-positive and in a quarantine facility.

On top of that, there are many more families in need with The Fono also having 15 Covid-positive clients forced to self-isolate at home.

Such clients are meant to be in a room on their own, but that’s hard when there's multigenerational living and lack of space.

They're on a waiting list because of the influx of cases and lack of specialist staff to care for them, but Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday another 200 rooms are now available to ease the strain.

More MIQ rooms being added for families with Covid-19: PM

Back at home base, The Fono staff are so stretched, local police are helping out.

Supplies are also an issue with frontline staff having to go from supermarket to supermarket to buy supplies because bulk ordering isn’t available.

“We're just asking for support and in terms of providing an avenue for us to place these orders so we are able to supply our families,” The Fono’s Jennifer Tupou told 1 NEWS.

“Our families are growing by the day.”

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi claims NZ's first gold in Tokyo
2
Body found in search for missing Waikato woman
3
Police cars smash into vehicle as wild chase across Auckland stopped
4
Why vaccinated people can still get Covid-19
5
Nelson pair's hostile letters to doctors among police infringements
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Disappointing' – South Island business group reacts to alert level decision
00:42

Ardern jokes that showing graph is 'for the memes'
00:58

Police cars smash into vehicle as wild chase across Auckland stopped
03:58

More MIQ rooms being added for families with Covid-19: PM