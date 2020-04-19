Pasifika frontline workers helping keep the country running during lockdown

Fighting Covid-19 has New Zealand stuck in lockdown and relying on essential workers more than ever to keep the country running.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While most of us need to stay home to save lives, others are heading to work in order to help others.

Police constable, Andrew Quensell, has been making door knocks, checking in on self-isolating Kiwis who have just returned from overseas.

"Making sure they're in their self-isolation or quarantine and or responding to calls made from the public about potential people who may be breaching," he told Tagata Pasifika.

Keeping our shelves stocked and loaded are our frontline supermarket workers, like Countdown supervisor Anna Konelio.

She says during the surge of worried shoppers before and during the lockdown, Ms Konelio was needing to tell customers not to panic while catering to the demand.

While many of New Zealand's medical staff are operating testing stations around the country, the work of general practitioners continues.

Dr Neru Levasa says up to 70 per cent of their clinics have moved to "virtual care" to help lower the risk of exposure during the pandemic.

With strict guidelines placed around funerals under the lockdown, funeral directors are feeling for families who have lost loved ones.

"I think it's the emotional things we've had to go through. We have to do things as best as we can while families are unable to things like dressing a body...like putting them in to a room and saying goodnight because their family is not there," says Tauanu'u Nick Bakulich.

Many of our essential workers have been working very hard over the last three weeks, some to ensure that we're fed and safe and others our bubble.