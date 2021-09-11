Pasifika family keeping the faith as son turns one in Auckland MIQ facility

Gordon Junior Kap Elijah Feagaiga has celebrated his first birthday in a Covid facility.

But thanks to Pacific providers his grandparents, parents and siblings who are also in the Jet Park Hotel facility will get to celebrate with him.

When The Fono manager Europa Kupu heard about the one-year-old’s birthday, which would normally have been celebrated in a big way, she and the team decided to do something about it.

“This is one of the joys that I see - serving our people and our families to ensure that they have the best and being culturally appropriate and celebrating occasions like this,” she said.

Gifts for the family of 10, party favourites, cake and, of course, presents for Gordon Jnr were much appreciated by the Feagaiga family.

Dad Gordon says groups like The Fono have gone the extra mile to make them feel special.

“Just overwhelmed, really appreciate the love and support that the team actually does, especially for our Pasifika community,” he said.

Gordon Junior Kap Elijah Feagaiga digs into his birthday cake. Source: 1 NEWS

Feagaiga says Covid-19 has been tough on his family but their faith has helped them through it.

“Everything happens for a reason. This is just me saying that I guess I didn’t think I would be in this situation but hopefully, our story gets to help other people and they realise this virus is a little more serious and don’t take life for granted 'cause you might not get a second chance at it.”

Pasifika Futures has teamed up with MIQ to help provide care to families like the Feagaigas.

Its director, Lucyanne Laurenson, says they are now supporting 340 people in MIQ, 1979 people in home isolation and a further nine in hospital.

That includes liaising with SPCA so those in MIQ know their pets are being taken care of, and providing baby items and children welfare packs.

“We mobilise support, we've got our mental health service... a team of psychologists and psychiatrists, who check on people's wellbeing, but we also just check on people who want daily phone calls and to talk to someone outside of the four walls,” Laurenson said.