Pasifika families feeling the brunt of the housing crisis, Salvation Army report says

Pacific families are feeling the brunt of the housing crisis, according to the Salvation Army.

A new discussion paper found Pasifika people are over-represented in New Zealand's homelessness figures and "massively under-represented" in home ownership.

About 29 per cent of homeless people are Pasifika, despite Pacific people making up only 8 per cent of the total population, the Salvation Army found. Over 81 per cent of Pasifika people live in homes they do not own, the organisation said.

“Crucial action is needed to address these challenges,” said the Salvation Army's Ronji Tanielu.