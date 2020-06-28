TODAY |

Pasifika community leaders run 28-hour kava-athon to voice support for overstayers

Source:  1 NEWS

Pasifika community leaders ran a kava-athon over the weekend to promote a drive-through petition calling for residency for overstayers.

They fear overstayers could be the weak link if there’s a resurgence in community transmission. Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-hour event unusually encouraged women to take part. Kava parties are traditionally men-only.

Organisers say they’ve collected more than 10,000 signatures for the petition.

“I think New Zealanders should understand that we don’t condone overstaying, but it happens and they’re here,” said Pakilau Manase Lua from Pacific Response Coordination. “And actually we’re the face of overstaying, Pacific people, but we only make up a third of the overstaying population.”

Signatures gathered will be presented to Parliament on July 21.

