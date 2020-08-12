TODAY |

Pasifika community in South Auckland concerned and 'hugely disappointed' with new Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pasifika community in South Auckland is “hugely disappointed” about the four new Covid-19 cases acquired through community transmission in one local family.

Pakilau Manase Lua spoke with 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver. Source: Breakfast

It was announced that four members of the family of six had positive Covid-19 tests, none of which have been linked to overseas travel or managed isolation facilities.

Due to the new cases, Auckland is moving to Alert Level 3 at noon today for three days with the rest of New Zealand moving into Level 2.

Pakilau Manase Lua Head of the Pacific Island Response team told TVNZ1’s Breakfast there is widespread concern in South Auckland.

“The community are hugely disappointed in what’s happened, there is widespread concern given that it’s right here in our homes and our area where we live.

Auckland could stay longer in Level 3 if source of Covid-19 cases remains unknown, experts warn

“We have concern for the family as well involved, they are victims so we ask that we be kind and compassionate to them." 

The father of the family is a man in his 50s who works the night shift at a facility in South Auckland that has links to Auckland airport.

The man's wife works in a central Auckland suburb and was tested for Covid-19 at a GP in West Auckland, which has since closed its doors.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has this update from the city’s south. Source: Breakfast

Health officials have said contact tracing is underway and Mr Lua is encouraging those in the community to get tested. 

"Tracking and tracing is gonna be a priority so go and get tested, listen to the Government announcements and to Jacinda and the Director-General of Health"

