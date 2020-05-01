Pasifika community have lowest rate of Covid-19 infection in the country - new figures

New figures show Pasifika people have the highest rate of Covid-19 testing in the country and the lowest rate of infection.

Credit is being given to a targeted Pacific response, including mobile health clinics making homes visits.

The team are prepared for action and safety is key as they take testing to the front step.

Panmure mobile clinic's clinical lead, Pauline Fuimaono Sanders, says it's crucial work.

"Some people don't have transport, they may be vulnerable themselves, so coming to a clinic may not be appropriate or put them at risk," she told 1 NEWS.

"So for us to be able to go to homes is really going to fill that gap."

Their first call of the day was to a family of nine, where everyone aged 10 and over took their turn to get tested.

For this family, the home visit is the only reason testing has been possible.

"It was awesome because we have a lot of children, it was simple too," dad Wiremu Inamata says.

Mum Serena Inamata agreed, saying Polynesians tend to put up a barrier.

"Many of us are too shy to go out and get a test so if you come to us, it might put that barrier down and allow you to do that for your family."

These types of initiatives targeting Pasifika have shown results. They have the highest rate of testing in the country.

Also helping is the hiring of Pasifika speakers for the contact tracing team.

"There are at least 36 customs officers redeployed to help with contact tracing and the majority of them are people who are Tongan, Samoan and ethinic communities who speak another language," Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says.

It's about offering the community support and reassurance.

"The self isolation requirement has created a lot of stress and distress for families, so support around mental health anxiety and stress is really important for our Pacific families," Ms Fuimaono Sanders says.