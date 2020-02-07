Pascalls teases the return of beloved Kiwi movie treat Snifters - or Snifter Lumps?

Confectionery company Pascall has teased the return of beloved Kiwi sweet - the Snifter - but some are speculating it could also be a new flavour of Pineapple Lump.

Is Pascall teasing the return of Snifters - the iconic Kiwi lolly? Source: Supplied

Pascall ceased production of the hard-shelled peppermint nougat and chocolate sweet in 2009, citing a lack of consumer demand, but yesterday posted an image on Facebook teasing their possible return.

"2020's biggest blockbuster is coming this February - can you guess what it might be?" they wrote.



"We hate to leave you on a cliff-hanger so here's a clue: This one's rated S for Scrumptious!"

The message's cinema-themed wording strongly implies the returning product will be Snifters-related, as the lollies were a common choice for movie-goers.

Pascall also posted a shadowy image of the product's packaging, with the colouring appearing to be mint green and Pascall's signature red star - the same mint green was used on Snifters packaging before they ceased production.

Some commenters on Facebook speculated that Pascall could be trying a new Snifters-themed flavour of Pineapple Lumps, rather than returning to producing the original sweets.

Pascall did something similar in 2017, when they produced a batch of 'Jaffa Lumps' based on that Kiwi favourite.

"Better not be teasing 'Snifters', and then not delivering, Pascall," one commenter warned.

"If Snifters are coming back I'm literally gonna cry," said another.

But not everyone was ecstatic, with one person commenting: "If this is Snifters, please send them back to Hell".