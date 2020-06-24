Pascall Eskimos lollies to be renamed over diversity concerns

Pascall Eskimos lollies are to be renamed because of diversity and inclusivity concerns.

Pascall Eskimos.

Mondelēz New Zealand, maker of Pascall, which includes iconic Kiwi lollies Jet Planes, Milk Bottles and Pineapple Lumps sent out a statement today announcing the change.

"This change reflects the business’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and are in line with the company’s purpose and values.

"While Pascall Eskimos have been enjoyed in New Zealand for 65 years, it is important to take this action to ensure that the business is part of the solution and helping to drive positive change.

"The name and branding change are currently in progress and will be rolled out as soon as possible," it reads.

It comes as the owner of Eskimo Pie ice cream this week also announced it would be changing its name.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognise the term is derogatory," said Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for its parent Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, the US subsidiary for Froneri, in a statement.

“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine.