 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Party pills, pipes found in Rhythm and Vines festival bust

share

Source:

NZN

A group from Waiheke Island have been arrested for dealing drugs at the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne.

There were only four arrests at Rhythm and Vines last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

A dozen tents were searched and 34 people were spoken to at the festival's Treble Camp last night, leading to eight arrests.

Police found MDMA, party pills, cannabis, hash, meth pipes and thousands of dollars in cash during the search.

All those arrested were in their 20s.

"There is absolutely no place for this type of illegal activity at these events," Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said.

"Police and event organisers work closely to ensure that festival goers are safe and this just goes to show how seriously this offending is taken and that it is not worth the risk."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:10
2
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


01:56
3
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


00:19
4
Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

5
1 NEWS

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.

00:53
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Co-owner David Higgins has spoken of how Duco intend to stage Parker's first bout as the WBO champion.

00:56
The New Year was celebrated with a quite swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

00:41
Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Watch: 'It's not Usain Bolt is it?!' – Olympic champion hilariously phones up Manchester United TV

Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

02:49
The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Disney to receive multi-million dollar insurance payout following Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ