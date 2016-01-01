Party pills, pipes found in Rhythm and Vines festival bust

Source:NZN
A group from Waiheke Island have been arrested for dealing drugs at the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne.
A dozen tents were searched and 34 people were spoken to at the festival's Treble Camp last night, leading to eight arrests.
Police found MDMA, party pills, cannabis, hash, meth pipes and thousands of dollars in cash during the search.
All those arrested were in their 20s.
"There is absolutely no place for this type of illegal activity at these events," Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said.
"Police and event organisers work closely to ensure that festival goers are safe and this just goes to show how seriously this offending is taken and that it is not worth the risk."
