Party over for TOP as political entity, won't contest next election

The Opportunities Party (TOP) will end as a political party and will not contest in the next election, it announced today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Founder Gareth Morgan said in a statement the unsuccessful party's policy manifesto at the 2017 election was "by far the strongest on offer to improve New Zealanders' incomes, business productivity, social fairness and environmental sustainability".

"The voting public demonstrated that best practice, evidence-informed policy is not of significant concern when deciding elections."

Mr Morgan said with "no inclination to compromise policy for political ambition, or to de-emphasise best practice policy for the promotion of whatever else attracts people’s votes, it's pretty obvious what the appropriate course of action for this party should be".

The TOP board has asked the Electoral Commission to cancel their registration as a party.