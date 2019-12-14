TODAY |

Partnership aims to get beneficiaries jobs in screen industry

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has announced an initiative to help beneficiaries and those struggling to find work get into the film industry.

It comes as 80 per cent of production houses in Auckland say they can’t find enough talent. Source: 1 NEWS

As the industry is booming in Auckland, 80 per cent of production houses say they can't find enough talent.

It comes as Amazon confirms a second series of The Lord of the Rings which will be filmed in Auckland.

The film industry with its heart in West Auckland, has grown massively in recent years, $289 million in 2013 to $375 million last year.

Now a joint initiative between Auckland Council and the Ministry of Social Development aims to capitalise on this growth.

"There will always be jobs for specialist skills in the screen industry, but we need to be more deliberate about identifying jobs and opportunities for unskilled workers and people on a benefit," says Social Development Minister, Carmel Supuloni.

Among those will be 20 new interns who'll be paid by the Ministry of Social Development as the first step of the campaign.


