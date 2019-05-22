Parties sign up to code of conduct as Speaker warns he'll out repeat offenders

Political parties are signing up to a code of conduct amid a series of scandals, as Speaker Trevor Mallard warns MPs he will go public on the badly-behaving repeat offenders.

Source: 1 NEWS

Labour, National and the Green Party have pledged their support to the code that outlines seven behavioural expectations.

"I'm prepared to make it clear to Members if they are repeat offenders with bad behaviour, we will be transparent," Mr Mallard told 1 NEWS. "People shouldn't expect the system to cover up for bad behaviour."

He said he had "no doubt" cover ups happened in the past.

"I am clearly aware of bad behaviour on behalf of MPs that is not public."

Mr Mallard himself previously said he had acted "inappropriately on occasion" as an MP and regretted it.

Mr Mallard today said the code of conduct would be effective immediately after the election if he is still Speaker.

"Parliament is still somewhat behind most workplaces, we're not as good as dealing with issues as we should be. There are more power imbalances. People are fiercely competitive, they're here for important reasons but sometimes the behaviour reverts back to what might have been acceptable when I was younger but are certainly not acceptable now.

"Things happen here and continue to happen where they shouldn't."

He said if MPs were to receive support, coaching and advice to alter their behaviour, and the behaviour continued, "then there is no reason why their constituents shouldn't know they're behaving badly".

The code came about after a damning report released last year that found bullying and harassment were "systemic" in the Parliamentary workplace.

Overall, 78 per cent of respondents observed or experienced "unreasonable or aggressive behaviour that intimidates or threatens".

Twenty-nine per cent had experienced some form of bullying or harassment either from an MP or a manager.

"The Labour Caucus signed up to the Parliamentary Code of Conduct at our meeting on June 30. We're totally committed to making Parliament a better workplace with high standards of behaviour," Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark said.

Green MP Jan Logie said the code set clear expectations.

"For too long this has not been clear, resulting in behaviours that have made people in Parliament feel unsafe, with an increased exposure to bullying and harassment".

National Party leader Judith Collins said she would recommend her caucus sign up.

"There should be no disagreement when it comes to treating people with dignity and respect," she said.

Outgoing MP Anne Tolley, who chaired the committee to develop the code of conduct, said she spoke with staff "who were genuinely frightened to come to work".

"MPs who were bullied by colleagues and tolerated sexual harassment as part of the job. None of them had any expectations that something could be done about such behaviour. That is simply unacceptable."

Ms Tolley said the behaviour expectations include "showing bullying and harassment are unacceptable; to act respectfully and professionally; to foster an environment where people feel safe and valued; to behave fairly and genuinely, treating others the way we would like to be treated; to use our position of power or influence to help others and avoid harm; and to speak up if we observe unacceptable behaviour".

It comes the week police launched an investigation into former National MP Andrew Falloon after a number of women alleged he sent inappropriate images to them.

In the same week, the Prime Minister dismissed Iain Lees-Galloway as a minister and he will no longer stand as a candidate in September's election after he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a person who had previously worked in his office and worked in his agencies.

Judith Collins stripped National's health portfolio from Michael Woodhouse and gave it to Shane Reti, after Mr Woodhouse was entangled in the Covid-19 leak scandal.

On July 8, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker confirmed he would not stand for re-election after admitting he was behind the Covid-19 leak of personal patient details.