Part of State Highway 8 blocked in both directions, people evacuated from homes following slips and heavy flooding in Otago

Part of State Highway 8 has been blocked in both directions with some people having to evacuate their homes following heavy flooding which has led to multiple slips in Otago this evening.

Heavy flooding closes part of SH8 near Roxburgh. Source: Otago District Council

The slips occurred on State Highway 8, between Roxburgh and Ettrick.

Police say Roxburgh is currently inaccessible from the south, as Teviot Road was the diversion for the previously reported slips on SH8.

Seven houses have been evacuated on Tweed Street, in Roxburgh, due to flooding and an evacuation point has been set up at the Roxburgh Fire Station.

Any residents who have concerns or need assistance can report the evacuation point or contact emergency services.

Diversions have been put in place at the Millers Flat Bridge and the Roxburgh Dam following the incident.