Part of human skull found near Mount Maunganui wharf

Part of a human skull has been found by a fisherman at Mount Maunganui.
Police say a fisherman found the human remains near Salisbury Wharf at 1.30pm.
A forensic pathologist is examing the skull and police say initial indications suggest the remains belong to an adult human and have been in the water for some years.
Police say there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances in relation to the skull and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
Today the Police National Dive Squad will be assisting with a search of the area surrounding Salisbury Wharf. They will be assisted by the Tauranga Harbourmaster.