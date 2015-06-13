Parole Board acknowledges risk 'on the high side' for child sex offender released on parole

A child sex offender deemed high risk has been granted parole and was released into the community last week.

Aaron Paul Laurence committed 65 offences between 1999 and 2011, including the indecent assault of a boy under the age of 12.

He lured victims to his home with the promise of video games, and rewarded them with food, cigarettes and cannabis.

"They were then abused and the results recorded on video and promulgated," the Parole Board said in a decision, released today.

Laurence was found to be in possession of about 31,000 objectionable images.

The board acknowledged Laurence had completed the Kia Marama Child Sex Offender Programme while in prison, but that his risk profile remained "on the high side".

It said he had presented a sound release plan and had people willing to support him.

Laurence was released on 1 September, under a total of 19 special conditions.