 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Parliament's Speaker has not been notified by health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Parliament’s Speaker, Trevor Mallard, says he has had no official notification from health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross.

Under the Electoral Act, a person in charge of a hospital has to notify the Speaker as soon as possible if a Member of Parliament is received or detained under an inpatient order or the Mental Health Act.

It follows news the Botany MP was taken into care yesterday.

Trevor Mallard told 1 NEWS he has had no notification from authorities.

He said he would be receiving more information from his officials on Tuesday, when Parliament resumes, about what his obligations are under electoral and privacy laws. Mr Mallard said he would be making no further comment unless he has to under the law.

While Mr Ross is not officially an independent MP, his vote will likely just not be counted when his name is called in Parliament this week, leaving National with 55 votes.

A National Party spokesman said no further comment will be made.

But after a tumultuous week, National’s caucus will meet tomorrow. They are likely to discuss Mr Ross’ future and whether the party will invoke the Waka Jumping law, which National opposed. But it’s unlikely a decision will be made until the state of Mr Ross’ health is confirmed.

If a MP is detained under the Mental Health Act, the Electoral Act requires the Speaker and medical practitioners to visit and examine them. After six months, that visit has to be repeated and if the person still declared unwell, it’s at that point a seat can be declared vacant.

Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.
Parliament's Speaker has not been notified by health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross
2
Police vehicles in Napier after a pursuit where they were rammed.
Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier
3
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Meghan's tour schedule relaxed, with her pregnancy reportedly 'taking its toll'
4
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
5
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:20

NZ politicians need to learn the ABCs of Chinese politics for a 'constructive relationship', foreign policy expert says
Work underway to improve Snake Creek.

Conservation project targets polluted Christchurch stream
Police car generic.

Man dies after crashing into fence in Southland

Missing nine-year-old Wellington boy found in the bush