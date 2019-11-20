Parliament's new playground 'inaccessible, missed opportunity', Disability Rights Commissioner says

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero says the new playground at Parliament is a "missed opportunity to demonstrate all kids have the right to play, including children with disabilities".

"We can do so much better," Ms Tesoriero said, who referred to the new playground as "inaccessible".

The new playground on Parliament's front lawn was officially opened by the Prime Minister today, aiming to increase Parliament's accessibility for children and adults. It entails a large slide and wooden blocks.

Jacinda Ardern told children that if Parliament considers itself a place where there is a focus on children and their wellbeing, "why wouldn't we manifest that on our very grounds?"

"I can't think of a Parliament in the world that has put a playground on its front lawn."

However, Ms Tesoriero said when spaces are created that are accessible to people with disabilities, "then we're allowing them to have good lives".

"There is something symbolic about a playground on Parliament, where decisions are made to affect the lives of disabled people, everyday, that is one of the main reasons I've called this out."

"Especially on International Children's Day, I want to see that right for children to play - all children."

Ms Tesoriero said one of the rights of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was the right to play.

"To have the playground launched on Parliament ground, and it's not accessible, is a real missed opportunity to demonstrate all kids have the right to play, including disabled children.

"When you're building a playground for children on a space of national importance and don’t take the opportunity to be inclusive, in my view that’s not accessible."

She said it was "wonderful" to see Parliament attempting to create different spaces, but said it was critical the playground be developed to include everyone.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick tweeted in response to Ms Tesoriero's concerns, that she wrote to Speaker Trevor Mallard "about ensuring we had a fully accessible playground when the project was announced mid 2018".

"He informed me later that, in his view per advice, budgetary constraints and the nature of the historical status of the grounds made it untenable."