Parliament's out for MPs as election campaign officially begins

Parliament is out for MPs and election campaigning has officially begun.
Yesterday was the last day of business in Parliament's debating chamber until after the election.
Politicians were vying for the chance to get in their final jabs against their political rivals.
A number of new bills were signed into law before the Government was officially dissolved. Some of those include the Equal Pay Amendment Act and the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.
From today, politicians will be out and about campaigning for votes for the election on September 19.