 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Parliament's health select committee looking for public submissions on medicinal cannabis bill

share

Source:

NZN

Parliament's health select committee is looking for public submissions on the government's bill that allows terminally ill people to possess and use cannabis.

Dr John Cameron says he could prescribe powerful, potentially-deadly opiates, but still is not allowed to prescribe cannabis.

Source: 1 NEWS

The bill last week passed its first reading unanimously and opening it up for public submissions is the next step in the process.

It creates a statutory defence for people with a diagnosed life expectancy of 12 months or less.

Dr John Cameron says he could prescribe powerful, potentially-deadly opiates, but still is not allowed to prescribe cannabis.
Source: Breakfast

It also allows regulations to be made setting standards for medicinal cannabis products, and eventually those products will be sold under licence.

Critics say it doesn't go far enough, and Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick drafted her own member's bill which would have allowed anyone with a terminal illness or a debilitating condition to grow and use cannabis.

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.
Source: 1 NEWS

That bill also came up for its first reading last week, and was defeated.

Submissions on the government's bill close on March 21.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

2
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

00:45
3
Nearly every player on the field in the Big 10 match was involved in the crazy incident.

Watch: Fists fly after Georgian rugby match boils over into chaotic all-in brawl

4
Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building asks for trading halt

01:16
5
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.


01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.


01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Four dead, dozens of people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 