Parliament's health select committee looking for public submissions on medicinal cannabis bill

Parliament's health select committee is looking for public submissions on the government's bill that allows terminally ill people to possess and use cannabis.

Source: 1 NEWS

The bill last week passed its first reading unanimously and opening it up for public submissions is the next step in the process.

It creates a statutory defence for people with a diagnosed life expectancy of 12 months or less.

It also allows regulations to be made setting standards for medicinal cannabis products, and eventually those products will be sold under licence.

Critics say it doesn't go far enough, and Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick drafted her own member's bill which would have allowed anyone with a terminal illness or a debilitating condition to grow and use cannabis.

That bill also came up for its first reading last week, and was defeated.