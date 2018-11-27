Parliament's bullying and harassment report set to prompt major cultural change - 1 NEWS understands

A report due to be announced tomorrow investigating bullying and harassment at parliament will prompt major cultural change in the halls of power, 1 NEWS understands.

Independent reviewer Debbie Francis is due to release her report in Wellington tomorrow. It was prompted by a tumultuous year with multiple claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has seen a draft copy of the report and agreed there needed to be changes to Parliament's culture.

Speaker Trevor Mallard announced on November 27 the review would investigate whether bullying and harassment had occurred and to what extent since October 2014.

