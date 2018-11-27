TODAY |

Parliament's bullying and harassment report set to prompt major cultural change - 1 NEWS understands

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Politics

A report due to be announced tomorrow investigating bullying and harassment at parliament will prompt major cultural change in the halls of power, 1 NEWS understands. 

Independent reviewer Debbie Francis is due to release her report in Wellington tomorrow. It was prompted by a tumultuous year with multiple claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has seen a draft copy of the report and agreed there needed to be changes to Parliament's culture.

Speaker Trevor Mallard announced on November 27 the review would investigate whether bullying and harassment had occurred and to what extent since October 2014.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It comes after high profile cases raised questions about the conduct of MPs. Source: 1 NEWS

    The review will be run by Debbie Francis, included Parliamentary Service, Office of the Clerk, Ministerial and Secretariat Services, contractors and former staff.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The report is due out tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Jessica Mutch McKay
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
      Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
      2
      Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
      Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
      3
      The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
      Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
      4
      One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
      Police name man killed in Otara shooting
      5
      Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
      'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      00:33
      One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.

      Police name man killed in Otara shooting
      Young boy feet kicking a soccer ball

      Oranga Tamariki teams up with Sport NZ to give Kiwi kids in Government care better access to sport
      A protest against abortion being considered a crime, in Wellington last December.

      Petition to have abortion removed from Crimes Act gains support
      A Sooty Shearwater, Puffinus griseus gliding over waves. (File photo)

      Rare mainland bird colony in Southland records highest breeding success in more than a decade