Parliament's Bowen House to have remedial work over earthquake concerns

Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard says there are concerns about the earthquake strength of Bowen House.

Mr Mallard received a verbal update from engineers which outlined these concerns, although he stressed there was no immediate danger. A full report will be complete next week.

Mr Mallard says it’s almost certain some remedial work will have to be done but it's hoped this can be done a floor or two at a time.

Bowen House is located on Lambton Quay but is part of the Parliamentary precinct.

The 22 office block houses MPs like James Shaw, David Seymour, and Jami-Lee Ross as well as many staff. 

(Wellington Citizens' War Memorial) in Wellington the capital city of New Zealand.
Bowen House and Wellington Cenotaph. Source: istock.com
