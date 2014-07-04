Parliamentary Service probe finds no proof of abuse claims against Maggie Barry

The Parliamentary Service has released the findings of its investigation into accusations the National MP Maggie Barry asked a parliamentary staff member to carry out political party work.

The investigation followed a complaint to the Auditor-General in December last year.

Parliamentary Service found there was no evidence of material, or systematic, abuse of staff to undertake party or political work.

However some of the claims were substantiated - with the report noting there were some instances where staff time was spent on party or political matters.

The reports says those examples involved an "extremely immaterial amount of time".