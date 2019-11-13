TODAY |

Parliament set to have final, critical vote tonight over whether to legalise assisted dying

The bill has sparked strong debate among MPs, who last month voted for the issue to go to a referendum if it gets approval in Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS
