Parliament’s Speaker tells off Government for making 'animal noises' in the House

Trevor Mallard rewarded the Opposition with additional questions after the interesting sound during Question Time.
Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

If the school holidays meant kids at your place are vying for time on the couch you’re not alone.

IOC to host 'eSports forum' as they weigh up including video games at future Olympics

Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.


 
