Parliament pays tribute to Prince Philip - 'I thank him for his wit'

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The song Whakaaria Mai rang out in Parliament today, as tributes were made to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip after his death on Friday, aged 99. 

The leaders of parties spoke about the Duke of Edinburgh during a special Parliamentary sitting. Source: Parliament TV

National leader Judith Collins spoke of Prince Philip's early life before he went on to marry Queen Elizabeth.

"His world fell apart, when, from exile in France his father exited with his mistress to Monte-Carlo. 

"His mother, who was born profoundly deaf, was institutionalised in a mental asylum in Switzerland being diagnosed at the time as being schizophrenia. A diagnosis she always disputed." 

"He was, without the benefit of parents for about six years. In the formative time of teenage years," Collins said. 

"When questioned as to how he coped with it, his reaction was pretty typical of him. He said he just got onto it."  

"Prince Philip added to the world. He added to Britain. He added to the Commonwealth." 

"I thank him for his service. I thank him for his courage, I thank him for being outspoken." Collins paused and added, "I thank him for his wit." 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also paid tribute to Prince Philip.

"He was also a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

"No matter what your role, no matter what your responsibility, grief spares no one, and in the most public of roles I do not imagine that having the space and time to grieve is easily granted."

