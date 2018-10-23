Parliament needs to change in the wake of Jami-Lee Ross saga, says Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Parliament needs to change in the wake of last week’s Jami-Lee Ross saga.

Ms Ardern wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of drama surrounding the former National MP, but called for politicians and those in and around Parliament to show more empathy and compassion.

“I’ve been really clear from the outset, a lot of the things being discussed simply aren’t matters for me to really be commenting on, they were internal matters for the National party,” she told Breakfast this morning.

“More broadly, we have to change politics, this is not a new thing, there’s been discussion about this for a number of years, for me at least, the entire time I’ve been in politics, we can do politics differently.”

“I do think it’s a place, where not just in the policies we deliver, that we should be showing empathy and compassion, but actually in the way we conduct ourselves in Parliament as well.”