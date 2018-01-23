Parliament loses 'Father of the House' - PM pays tribute after Bill English resigns

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Bill English after his resignation announcement this morning as leader of the National Party.

Mr English is the current Father of the House, the longest continuous current serving MP, after Peter Dunne resigned last year.

Jacinda Ardern tweeted: "Just heard the news that Bill English has decided to stand down. Bill has made a huge contribution through his time in office and to politics generally. I admire those who serve NZ in this place, and Bill did for a long time, and he did it well. My best wishes Bill English."

Source: 1 NEWS

She also released a statement saying: "Bill has worked tirelessly as Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Opposition Leader among his many public roles. Very few serve for so long at such a high level, but garner the respect of many.

"He has always stood for what he believes in. He is a man of clear convictions who has always had a genuine concern for the well-being of New Zealanders, and gave a huge portion of his working life to serving on their behalf."

Following his resignation speech, deputy National leader Paula Bennett said Mr English had "incredible mana" and was highly respected among the Caucus members.

"We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot."

"I don't think New Zealand will ever appreciate the depth of his thinking."

She would not answer questions if she was planning to run for leader.

Mr English will be asking the first question in Question Time today at 2pm: Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government's policies?

Mr English has had a large handful of memorable moments during his time in Parliament, well known for his love of spaghetti pizza, walk-runs and Southland.

He stepped up to be Prime Minster after John Key resigned in 2016, after he was voted to continue to lead the country by the National Party.